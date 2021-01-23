On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Hawaii 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 53

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:05 pm
< a min read
      

HAWAII (4-4)

Jardine 5-8 1-1 12, Jean-Marie 6-7 1-2 13, Bayles 2-13 0-0 6, Madut 6-14 0-1 14, Webster 5-10 1-2 12, McClanahan 2-5 0-0 4, Colina 2-5 1-3 5, Hemsley 3-5 0-0 8, Nedd 0-0 0-0 0, Ng 1-1 0-0 2, Riley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 4-9 76.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (4-5)

Hall 2-5 3-6 7, Lee 2-3 1-2 5, T.Maddox 5-11 0-0 12, San Antonio 0-1 1-2 1, Wrightsell 2-5 0-0 6, D.Maddox 2-6 5-6 9, Bradley 4-4 0-2 8, Harris 1-4 1-1 3, Wang 1-3 0-0 2, Spivey 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 11-19 53.

Halftime_Hawaii 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 8-23 (Hemsley 2-3, Bayles 2-5, Madut 2-6, Jardine 1-3, Webster 1-4, Colina 0-1, McClanahan 0-1), Cal St.-Fullerton 4-19 (Wrightsell 2-4, T.Maddox 2-6, Andrews 0-1, Carter 0-1, Hall 0-1, Harris 0-1, Spivey 0-1, D.Maddox 0-2, Wang 0-2). Rebounds_Hawaii 47 (Colina 11), Cal St.-Fullerton 21 (Hall 5). Assists_Hawaii 16 (McClanahan 5), Cal St.-Fullerton 11 (D.Maddox 4). Total Fouls_Hawaii 15, Cal St.-Fullerton 14.

