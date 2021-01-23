On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Hazen leads Lipscomb past Florida Gulf Coast 71-56

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Parker Hazen had a career-high 20 points as Lipscomb beat Florida Gulf Coast 71-56 on Saturday night.

Romeao Ferguson had 15 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (10-8, 5-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson added 13 points. Ahsan Asadullah had nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Cyrus Largie tied a career high with 22 points for the Eagles (6-5, 1-3). Caleb Catto added 15 points and six rebounds. Jalen Warren had 13 points.

The Bisons leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Lipscomb 79-69 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

