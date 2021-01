By The Associated Press

Finalist voting for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total DeVonta Smith, Alabama 447 221 73 1,856 Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 222 176 169 1,187 Mac Jones, Alabama 138 248 220 1,130 Kyle Trask, Florida 61 164 226 737

