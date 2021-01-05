Heisman Regional Voting

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 8:26 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2020 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 293

2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 188

3. Mac Jones, Alabama, 184

4. Kyle Trask, Florida, 104

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Smith, 284

2. Lawrence, 252

3. Jones, 172

4. Trask, 109

SOUTH

1. Smith, 324

2. Lawrence, 232

3. Jones, 167

4. Trask, 155

SOUTHWEST

1. Smith, 355

2. Lawrence, 181

3. Jones, 169

4. Trask, 143

MIDWEST

1. Smith, 308

2. Lawrence, 199

3. Jones, 178

4. Trask, 104

FAR WEST

1. Smith, 292

2. Lawrence, 200

3. Jones, 195

4. Trask, 122

