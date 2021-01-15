Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Henderson carries Campbell over Presbyterian 73-51

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 21 points as Campbell routed Presbyterian 73-51 on Friday night.

Joshua Lusane had 13 points for Campbell (8-7, 4-4 Big South Conference). Messiah Thompson added 12 points.

Winston Hill had 23 points for the Blue Hose (3-5, 1-3). Owen McCormack added 11 points. Brandon Younger had nine rebounds.

Campbell defeated Presbyterian 48-46 on Thursday.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration