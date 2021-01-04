Henderson helps No. 5 South Carolina beat Alabama 77-60

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a 77-60 victory over Alabama on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide cut the deficit as low as eight points late in the third quarter, but Zia Cooke scored nine of her 18 total points during the final 11 minutes to keep the Gamecocks (7-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) in near-total control down the stretch.

Jordan Lewis scored a career-high 28 points for Alabama (8-1, 1-1).

South Carolina’s starting lineup averaged 1.6 inches taller than their counterparts on the Crimson Tide roster, and the Gamecocks certainly made the most of the advantage by outrebounding Alabama 55-31. The Gamecocks had more rebounds on offense (26) than the Crimson Tide could pull down on defense (24).Ashley Owusu scored 20 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.3 seconds left, and No. 12 Maryland held off No. 19 Indiana 84-80 on Monday night after letting a 16-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to three.

Diamond Miller also had 20 points for the Terrapins (7-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who led 23-9 after one quarter and by double figures midway through the fourth quarter. Chloe Bibby added 15 points and Katie Benzan, a senior transfer from Harvard where she was a first-team All-Ivy League player three times, added 12.

Grace Berger had a career-high 26 points for the Hoosiers (5-3, 3-1), who are now 0-11 against Maryland. Mackenzie Holmes added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Jaelynn Penn scored 10.

No. 16 OHIO STATE 82, PENN STATE 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madison Greene had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Jacy Sheldon scored 21 points to lead Ohio State.

Ohio State, playing for the first time since Dec. 10, led by 8 points in the second half before Penn State started the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to cut it to 68-61 with 7:21 left. Greene scored eight points during Ohio State’s 12-5 spurt for a 14-point lead at the 2:36 mark.

Ohio State (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went 24 days between games after pausing due to COVID-19 protocols, last beating Miami (Ohio).

Makenna Marisa had 21 points and nine rebounds for Penn State (3-4, 0-3).

No. 20 DEPAUL 94, VILLANOVA 82

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 22 points, Darrione Rogers had 21, Lexi Held added 18, and the trio combined for 12 3-pointers to lead DePaul.

Rogers made 5 of 8 3-pointers, including four in the final 4:04 of the first half to help DePaul build a 54-43 lead. Held added four makes and Morris three as the Blue Demons connected on 13 of 30 from distance.

Held, Morris and Deja Church each made a 3-pointer in the first two-plus minutes of the second half for a 16-point lead, and DePaul (6-3, 3-1 Big East) led by at least six points the rest of the way.

Maddy Siegrist had 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting for Villanova (7-2, 2-2). She also had nine rebounds and five assists.

No. 21 GONZAGA 79, PACIFIC 59

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Gonzaga to its seventh straight win.

Melody Kempton and Cierra Walker each scored 11 for the Bulldogs (9-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference), who went 8 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 55% (28 of 51), despite a cold third quarter.

Valarie Higgins scored 11 points and Kaylin Randhawa 10 for the Tigers (3-2, 1-1), who shot 37% (22 of 60).

