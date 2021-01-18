Henderson Jr., Campbell visit Hampton

Campbell (8-7, 4-4) vs. Hampton (7-8, 6-4)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cedric Henderson Jr. and Campbell will face Davion Warren and Hampton. The junior Henderson has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Warren, a senior, is averaging 27.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hampton’s Warren, Russell Dean and Edward Oliver-Hampton have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Pirates have allowed only 72.5 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Warren has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 50 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Hampton is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 7-3 when it scores at least 67.

WINNING WHEN: The Pirates are 6-0 when holding opponents to 41.9 percent or worse from the field, and 1-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Fighting Camels are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 3-7 whenever opponents exceed 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

