On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hendriks has full no-trade this year, then limited provision

By RONALD BLUM
January 18, 2021 7:06 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Liam Hendriks has a full no-trade provision through October in his $54 million, three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

For the year after that, through October 2022, the closer can submit a list of 10 teams he can’t be traded to without his consent. From November 2022 through the end of the contract, he can submit a list of five teams he can’t be traded to without his consent.

Hendriks gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable this July 1, and salaries of $11 million this year, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023. The White Sox have an unusual $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout, and if the option is not exercised, the buyout would be due in 10 payments of $1.5 million each July 1 2024-33.

If Hendriks is traded, the option year would become guaranteed.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Chicago announced his agreement Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain