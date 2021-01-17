Trending:
Henry scores 16 to carry Bradley past Evansville 86-55

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 6:51 pm
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ja’Shon Henry had 16 points off the bench to lead Bradley to an 86-55 win over Evansville on Sunday.

Henry made 10 of 11 foul shots.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 13 points for Bradley (9-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Ville Tahvanainen added 12 points and Elijah Childs scored 10.

Iyen Enaruna had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (6-8, 4-4) and Jax Levitch grabbed nine rebounds.

Jawaun Newton, whose 12.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Purple Aces, was held to five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Bradley also beat Evansville 69-60 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

