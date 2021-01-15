On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hernandez, Stripling agree to 1-year deals with Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 1:17 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez agreed to a $4,325,000, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, who reached a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Ross Stripling.

The pair were the only Blue Jays remaining eligible for arbitration going into Friday’s scheduled exchange of proposed figures.

Hernandez, 28, hit .230 with 16 homers and 34 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season, tied for fifth in the AL in home runs. His seven assists tied for the big league lead among outfielders.

He earned $223,037 in prorated pay from a salary of $602,200 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Stripling, 31, went 3-3 with a 5.84 ERA over nine starts and three relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 31.

Striping earned $1,722,222 in prorated pay from a $2.1 million contract, part of his money protected by its inclusion as a signing bonus.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration