Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hicks scores 27 to carry Alabama A&M past Southern 68-58

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 5:49 pm
< a min read
      

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks had a career-high 27 points as Alabama A&M topped Southern 68-58 on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson had 19 points for Alabama A&M (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). EJ Williams added three blocks. Anjay Cortez had nine rebounds.

Harrison Henderson scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-5, 3-1).

___

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support