High Point 81, Presbyterian 57

PRESBYTERIAN (3-8)

McCormack 4-8 2-4 11, Thrash 1-7 1-1 3, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Reddish 2-6 10-16 14, Younger 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 6-8 4-5 16, Le Gregam 3-6 1-3 9, Stewart 0-1 2-2 2, G.Sanchez 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-39 20-31 57.

HIGH POINT (4-8)

Elmore 5-5 1-2 11, Izunabor 3-7 1-1 7, Flowers 7-9 3-7 20, Randleman 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 6-13 6-8 19, Slay 2-5 2-2 8, Coleman 0-3 1-2 1, House 3-6 1-3 7, C.Sanchez 1-1 0-0 2, Holt 2-3 2-2 6, Childress 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Ayers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 17-27 81.

Halftime_High Point 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 3-10 (Le Gregam 2-2, McCormack 1-5, Stewart 0-1, Thrash 0-1, Younger 0-1), High Point 6-17 (Flowers 3-4, Slay 2-5, Wright 1-3, Ayers 0-1, Childress 0-1, Coleman 0-1, House 0-2). Fouled Out_Le Gregam, Randleman. Rebounds_Presbyterian 21 (Hill 6), High Point 33 (Elmore 11). Assists_Presbyterian 11 (Thrash, Reddish 3), High Point 19 (Wright 8). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 26, High Point 23.

