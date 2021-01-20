On Air: Agency in Focus
Hill scores 20 to lift Longwood over High Point 67-54

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 8:52 pm
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill had a season-high 20 points as Longwood got past High Point 67-54 on Wednesday night.

Juan Munoz had 14 points for Longwood (5-13, 4-8 Big South Conference). Heru Bligen added 10 points.

John-Michael Wright had 21 points for the Panthers (3-8, 1-5). Lydell Elmore added 14 points and three blocks.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Longwood defeated High Point 75-54 on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

