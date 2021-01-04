On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 8:23 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 8 3 1 0 1 25 45 26 8 3 1
Boston College 4 1 1 1 0 14 27 12 5 1 0
Northeastern 3 3 2 2 0 13 29 25 3 3 2
UConn 3 3 3 1 2 13 17 23 3 5 1
Providence 3 3 2 1 1 12 15 20 3 3 2
UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0
New Hampshire 1 2 2 1 1 6 10 10 2 2 1
Merrimack 1 3 0 0 0 3 9 19 1 3 0
Maine 0 3 1 1 0 2 11 21 0 3 1
Vermont 0 4 2 0 2 2 5 17 0 4 2
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunday’s Games

UMass Lowell 5, Maine 3

Monday’s Games

UMass Lowell 9, Maine 5

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

