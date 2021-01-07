On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 8:00 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 8 3 1 0 1 28 45 26 9 3 1
Boston College 5 1 1 1 0 14 27 12 5 1 0
Northeastern 3 3 2 2 0 13 29 25 3 3 2
UConn 3 5 1 1 2 13 17 23 3 5 1
Providence 3 3 2 1 1 12 15 20 3 3 2
UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0
New Hampshire 2 3 1 1 1 6 10 14 2 3 1
Merrimack 1 3 0 0 0 3 9 19 1 3 0
Maine 0 3 1 1 0 2 11 21 0 3 1
Vermont 0 4 2 0 2 2 5 17 0 4 2
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday’s Games

UMass 4, New Hampshire 0

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Maine at Vermont, 1 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Providence at Boston U., 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Vermont, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 Ask a Service Cloud Expert
1|12 Defending HVAs: How Can CDM be the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps preps for the upcoming presidential inauguration