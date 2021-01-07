Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|28
|45
|26
|9
|3
|1
|Boston College
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|27
|12
|5
|1
|0
|Northeastern
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|13
|29
|25
|3
|3
|2
|UConn
|3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|13
|17
|23
|3
|5
|1
|Providence
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|12
|15
|20
|3
|3
|2
|UMass Lowell
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18
|13
|3
|1
|0
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|10
|14
|2
|3
|1
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|19
|1
|3
|0
|Maine
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|21
|0
|3
|1
|Vermont
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|17
|0
|4
|2
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wednesday’s Games
UMass 4, New Hampshire 0
No Games Scheduled
Maine at Vermont, 1 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Providence at Boston U., 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.
