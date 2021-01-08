On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 9:41 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 8 3 1 0 1 28 45 26 9 3 1
Providence 4 3 2 1 1 15 22 23 4 3 2
Boston College 4 1 1 1 1 15 30 16 5 1 0
Northeastern 3 3 2 2 0 13 29 25 3 3 2
UConn 3 5 1 1 2 13 17 23 3 5 1
UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0
New Hampshire 3 3 1 2 1 7 14 17 3 3 1
Vermont 1 4 2 0 2 5 10 21 1 4 2
Merrimack 1 3 0 0 0 3 9 19 1 3 0
Maine 0 4 1 1 0 2 15 26 0 4 1
Boston U. 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 7 0 1 0
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Vermont 5, Maine 4

Providence 7, Boston U. 3

New Hampshire 4, Boston College 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Vermont, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

