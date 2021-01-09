Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|28
|45
|26
|9
|3
|1
|Providence
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|15
|26
|29
|4
|4
|2
|Boston College
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|30
|16
|5
|1
|0
|Northeastern
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|15
|32
|27
|4
|3
|2
|UConn
|3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|13
|17
|23
|3
|5
|1
|UMass Lowell
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18
|13
|3
|1
|0
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|7
|14
|17
|3
|3
|1
|Maine
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|19
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Vermont
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|13
|25
|1
|5
|2
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|11
|22
|1
|4
|0
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Friday’s Games
Vermont 5, Maine 4
Providence 7, Boston U. 3
New Hampshire 4, Boston College 3, OT
Maine 4, Vermont 3
Northeastern 3, Merrimack 2, OT
Boston U. 6, Providence 4
Northeastern at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
Boston College at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
