Sports News

Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 6:31 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 8 3 1 0 1 28 45 26 9 3 1
Northeastern 4 3 2 3 0 18 35 29 5 3 2
Boston College 4 1 1 2 1 17 33 18 6 2 0
Providence 4 4 2 1 1 15 26 29 4 4 2
UConn 3 5 1 1 2 13 17 23 3 5 1
UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0
New Hampshire 1 3 1 2 2 9 16 20 3 4 1
Maine 1 4 1 1 0 5 19 29 1 4 1
Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2
Merrimack 1 4 0 0 1 4 13 25 1 5 0
Boston U. 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 11 1 1 0
Friday’s Games

Vermont 5, Maine 4

Providence 7, Boston U. 3

New Hampshire 4, Boston College 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Maine 4, Vermont 3

Northeastern 3, Merrimack 2, OT

Boston U. 6, Providence 4

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 3, Merrimack 2

Boston College 3, New Hampshire 2, OT

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Sports News



