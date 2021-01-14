On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 6:47 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 9 3 1 0 0 28 45 26 9 3 1
Northeastern 5 3 3 3 0 21 42 29 6 3 2
Boston College 4 1 3 2 1 17 33 18 6 2 0
Providence 4 4 2 1 1 15 26 29 4 4 2
UConn 3 3 3 1 2 13 17 23 3 5 1
New Hampshire 1 4 4 2 2 9 16 27 3 5 1
UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0
Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2
Maine 1 4 1 0 0 5 19 29 1 4 1
Merrimack 1 4 1 0 1 4 13 25 1 5 0
Boston U. 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 11 1 1 0
Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern 7, New Hampshire 0

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 3 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 3:30 p.m.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration