Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|28
|45
|26
|9
|3
|1
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|21
|42
|29
|6
|3
|2
|Boston College
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|17
|33
|18
|6
|2
|0
|Providence
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|15
|26
|29
|4
|4
|2
|UConn
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|13
|17
|23
|3
|5
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|9
|16
|27
|3
|5
|1
|UMass Lowell
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18
|13
|3
|1
|0
|Vermont
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|13
|25
|1
|5
|2
|Maine
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|19
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Merrimack
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|13
|25
|1
|5
|0
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Wednesday’s Games
Northeastern 7, New Hampshire 0
No Games Scheduled
New Hampshire at UConn, 3 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m<
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments