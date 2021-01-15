On Air: Motley Fool Money
Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 9 3 1 0 0 28 49 26 9 3 1
Northeastern 5 3 2 3 0 21 42 29 6 3 2
Boston College 4 1 3 2 1 17 33 18 6 2 0
UConn 3 3 3 2 2 15 23 28 4 5 1
Providence 4 5 2 1 1 15 29 33 4 5 2
New Hampshire 1 4 1 2 3 10 21 33 3 6 1
UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0
Maine 2 4 1 1 0 8 23 32 2 4 1
Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2
Merrimack 1 4 1 0 1 4 13 25 1 5 0
Boston U. 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 11 1 1 0
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

UConn 6, New Hampshire 5, OT

Maine 4, Providence 3

Boston College at Northeastern, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

