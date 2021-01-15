Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|28
|49
|26
|9
|3
|1
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|2
|3
|0
|21
|42
|29
|6
|3
|2
|Boston College
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|17
|33
|18
|6
|2
|0
|UConn
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|15
|23
|28
|4
|5
|1
|Providence
|4
|5
|2
|1
|1
|15
|29
|33
|4
|5
|2
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|1
|2
|3
|10
|21
|33
|3
|6
|1
|UMass Lowell
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18
|13
|3
|1
|0
|Maine
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|23
|32
|2
|4
|1
|Vermont
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|13
|25
|1
|5
|2
|Merrimack
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|13
|25
|1
|5
|0
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Thursday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
UConn 6, New Hampshire 5, OT
Maine 4, Providence 3
Boston College at Northeastern, ppd.
Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston College, ppd.
Boston College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
