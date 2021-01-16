On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 9 3 1 0 0 28 49 26 9 3 1
Northeastern 5 3 2 3 0 21 42 29 6 3 2
Boston College 5 1 0 2 1 20 35 19 7 2 0
UConn 4 3 1 2 2 18 31 31 5 5 1
Providence 5 5 2 1 1 18 32 35 5 5 2
New Hampshire 1 5 1 2 3 10 24 41 3 7 1
UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0
Maine 2 5 1 1 0 8 25 35 2 5 1
Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2
Merrimack 1 5 1 0 1 4 14 27 1 6 0
Boston U. 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 11 1 1 0
Friday’s Games

UConn 6, New Hampshire 5, OT

Maine 4, Providence 3

Boston College at Northeastern, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Providence 3, Maine 2

UConn 8, New Hampshire 3

Boston College 2, Merrimack 1

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

