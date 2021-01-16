Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|28
|49
|26
|9
|3
|1
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|2
|3
|0
|21
|42
|29
|6
|3
|2
|Boston College
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|20
|35
|19
|7
|2
|0
|UConn
|4
|3
|1
|2
|2
|18
|31
|31
|5
|5
|1
|Providence
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|18
|32
|35
|5
|5
|2
|New Hampshire
|1
|5
|1
|2
|3
|10
|24
|41
|3
|7
|1
|UMass Lowell
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18
|13
|3
|1
|0
|Maine
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|25
|35
|2
|5
|1
|Vermont
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|13
|25
|1
|5
|2
|Merrimack
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|14
|27
|1
|6
|0
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|11
|1
|1
|0
UConn 6, New Hampshire 5, OT
Maine 4, Providence 3
Boston College at Northeastern, ppd.
Providence 3, Maine 2
UConn 8, New Hampshire 3
Boston College 2, Merrimack 1
Boston College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
