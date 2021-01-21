On Air: Encounter
Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 6:53 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 9 4 2 0 2 29 54 34 9 5 1
Boston College 6 1 3 2 1 23 40 22 8 2 0
Northeastern 5 3 3 3 0 21 42 29 6 3 2
UConn 4 3 4 2 2 18 31 31 5 5 1
Providence 5 5 2 1 1 18 32 35 5 5 2
New Hampshire 1 5 5 2 3 10 24 41 3 7 1
UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0
Boston U. 2 1 1 1 0 8 17 16 3 1 0
Maine 2 5 1 1 0 8 25 35 2 5 1
Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2
Merrimack 1 6 1 0 1 4 17 32 1 7 0
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Providence at UMass, 3 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 3:30 p.m.

UMass Lowell at UConn, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

