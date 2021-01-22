Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|9
|4
|3
|0
|2
|30
|54
|34
|9
|5
|2
|Boston College
|6
|1
|4
|2
|4
|24
|43
|25
|8
|2
|1
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|21
|42
|29
|6
|3
|2
|UConn
|4
|3
|5
|3
|2
|20
|34
|34
|5
|5
|2
|Providence
|5
|5
|3
|2
|1
|20
|32
|35
|5
|5
|3
|Boston U.
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|10
|20
|18
|4
|1
|0
|New Hampshire
|1
|6
|5
|2
|3
|10
|26
|46
|3
|8
|1
|UMass Lowell
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18
|13
|3
|1
|0
|Maine
|2
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|27
|38
|2
|6
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|7
|22
|34
|2
|7
|0
|Vermont
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|13
|25
|1
|5
|2
No Games Scheduled
Boston U. 3, Maine 2, OT
Merrimack 5, New Hampshire 2
Providence 0, UMass 0, OT (Providence wins shootout 1-0)
UConn 3, Boston College 3, OT (UConn wins shootout 2-0)
Maine at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Boston College at Uconn, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
