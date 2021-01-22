Trending:
Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 9:35 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 9 4 3 0 2 30 54 34 9 5 2
Boston College 6 1 4 2 4 24 43 25 8 2 1
Northeastern 5 3 3 3 0 21 42 29 6 3 2
UConn 4 3 5 3 2 20 34 34 5 5 2
Providence 5 5 3 2 1 20 32 35 5 5 3
Boston U. 2 1 2 2 0 10 20 18 4 1 0
New Hampshire 1 6 5 2 3 10 26 46 3 8 1
UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0
Maine 2 5 2 1 2 9 27 38 2 6 1
Merrimack 2 6 1 0 1 7 22 34 2 7 0
Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston U. 3, Maine 2, OT

Merrimack 5, New Hampshire 2

Providence 0, UMass 0, OT (Providence wins shootout 1-0)

UConn 3, Boston College 3, OT (UConn wins shootout 2-0)

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Boston College at Uconn, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

