Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T UMass 9 5 3 0 2 31 55 35 9 5 3 Boston College 9 2 1 2 4 27 47 27 9 2 1 Northeastern 6 3 2 3 0 21 42 29 6 3 2 Providence 5 5 4 2 1 21 33 36 5 5 3 UConn 5 6 2 2 2 20 36 38 5 6 2 Boston U. 5 1 0 2 0 13 25 19 5 1 0 New Hampshire 3 8 2 2 3 12 28 48 3 8 1 UMass Lowell 3 1 0 0 0 9 18 13 3 1 0 Maine 2 7 1 1 2 9 28 43 2 7 1 Merrimack 2 6 1 0 1 8 24 36 2 7 0 Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

