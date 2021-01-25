Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|31
|55
|35
|9
|5
|3
|Boston College
|9
|2
|1
|2
|4
|27
|47
|27
|9
|2
|1
|Northeastern
|6
|3
|2
|3
|0
|21
|42
|29
|6
|3
|2
|Providence
|5
|5
|4
|2
|1
|21
|33
|36
|5
|5
|3
|UConn
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|20
|36
|38
|5
|6
|2
|Boston U.
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|13
|25
|19
|5
|1
|0
|New Hampshire
|3
|8
|2
|2
|3
|12
|28
|48
|3
|8
|1
|UMass Lowell
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18
|13
|3
|1
|0
|Maine
|2
|7
|1
|1
|2
|9
|28
|43
|2
|7
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|8
|24
|36
|2
|7
|0
|Vermont
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|13
|25
|1
|5
|2
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
