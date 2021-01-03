Hofstra 82, William & Mary 73

WILLIAM & MARY (2-5)
Blair 4-15 9-9 17, Harvey 2-4 0-0 4, Covington 0-2 0-0 0, Kochera 7-15 0-0 16, Loewe 8-16 6-8 24, Ayesa 2-7 0-1 6, Stone 1-3 2-4 4, Wight 0-1 0-0 0, Milkereit 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-64 17-22 73.
HOFSTRA (6-3)
Kante 4-5 5-9 13, Burgess 5-11 3-5 15, Coburn 1-3 9-9 12, Ray 7-15 6-6 21, Green 2-6 3-6 8, Masic 4-8 2-2 11, Cramer 0-1 0-0 0, Schutte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 28-37 80.
Halftime_Hofstra 36-29. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 6-26 (Loewe 2-6, Ayesa 2-7, Kochera 2-9, Blair 0-2, Covington 0-2), Hofstra 6-24 (Burgess 2-7, Coburn 1-3, Green 1-3, Masic 1-5, Ray 1-5, Cramer 0-1). Fouled Out_Wight, Green. Rebounds_William & Mary 33 (Kochera 7), Hofstra 34 (Kante 14). Assists_William & Mary 16 (Loewe 6), Hofstra 15 (Burgess 8). Total Fouls_William & Mary 25, Hofstra 25.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments