On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Holden carries Wright State past Cleveland State 85-49

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:05 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 23 points as Wright St. romped past Cleveland State 85-49 on Saturday night.

Tim Finke had 15 points and nine rebounds for Wright St. (9-4, 7-3 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Loudon Love had 10 points.

Wright St. dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Vikings’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Yahel Hill had 11 points for the Vikings (9-4, 9-1), whose nine-game winning streak was broken. Torrey Patton added two points and 12 rebounds.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

D’Moi Hodge, who was second on the Vikings in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

The Raiders evened the season series against the Vikings with the win. Cleveland State defeated Wright St. 66-64 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration