On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hollander scores 24 to lift Belmont over Austin Peay 81-76

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 11:35 pm
< a min read
      

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Caleb Hollander scored a career-high 24 points, canning six 3-pointers, and Belmont won its 14th consecutive game, defeating Austin Peay 81-76 on Thursday night in a tense encounter.

There were 26 lead changes and 12 ties in the game.

Grayson Murphy had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Belmont (17-1, 11-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 14 points, four assists and three blocks.

Murphy drove for a layup to break a 76-76 tie with 40 seconds left. Austin Peay missed its last four shots.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Terry Taylor had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Governors (8-6, 4-4). Carlos Paez scored a career-high 20 points. Mike Peake had 13 points and Jordyn Adams 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles