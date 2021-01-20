On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Holmes scores 18 to carry St. Bonaventure past VCU 70-54

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 8:55 pm
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 18 points and nine rebounds as St. Bonaventure beat VCU 70-54 on Wednesday night.

Dominick Welch had 19 points for St. Bonaventure (7-1, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Kyle Lofton added 12 points, and Osun Osunniyi had nine rebounds and four assists.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 16 points for the Rams (10-4, 3-2). Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points, and Hason Ward had 10 rebounds and three blocks. VCU totaled 14 points in the second half, a season low.

___

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
1|21 1st AIAA CFD Transition Modeling...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s