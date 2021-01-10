On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Holy Cross 70, Army 61

January 10, 2021
HOLY CROSS (2-2)

Faw 6-11 2-3 15, Gates 5-10 2-2 12, Butler 5-13 0-1 13, R.Johnson 2-5 2-2 8, Martindale 1-5 0-0 3, Wade 3-7 3-4 11, Humphrey 2-4 0-0 6, Montgomery 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 9-12 70.

ARMY (6-3)

King 9-14 0-1 21, Peterson 1-5 2-2 4, Caldwell 5-10 2-2 12, Grayson 3-8 1-1 9, Rucker 2-7 0-1 4, Finke 1-2 2-4 4, Duhart 2-5 0-0 5, Blackwell 0-4 0-0 0, Cross 0-3 0-0 0, Madden 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-59 7-11 61.

Halftime_Army 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 11-24 (Butler 3-5, R.Johnson 2-3, Humphrey 2-4, Wade 2-4, Faw 1-4, Martindale 1-4), Army 6-23 (King 3-7, Grayson 2-6, Duhart 1-3, Cross 0-2, Rucker 0-2, Blackwell 0-3). Fouled Out_King. Rebounds_Holy Cross 33 (Butler 14), Army 26 (Peterson 8). Assists_Holy Cross 12 (Gates, Wade 3), Army 13 (Finke 3). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 14, Army 13. A_7 (5,043).

