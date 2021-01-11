On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hornets face the Knicks on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

New York Knicks (5-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 210

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into a matchup with New York as winners of three straight games.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall and 10-21 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game last season, 46.5 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

New York finished 21-45 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 105.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

Knicks: Taj Gibson: out (not with team), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
1|11 Business - Tasks in M365
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill