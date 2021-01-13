Houston plays San Antonio on 3-game road skid

Houston Rockets (3-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to San Antonio looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

San Antonio finished 7-6 in Southwest Division games and 19-15 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs gave up 115.2 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Houston finished 8-5 in Southwest Division action and 20-16 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Rockets averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 20.6 from the free throw line and 46.9 from deep.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (upper respiratory infection), Drew Eubanks: out (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), DeMar DeRozan: out (personal), Derrick White: out (toe).

Rockets: Brodric Thomas: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

