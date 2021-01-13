Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Houston plays San Antonio on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Houston Rockets (3-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to San Antonio looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

San Antonio finished 7-6 in Southwest Division games and 19-15 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs gave up 115.2 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Houston finished 8-5 in Southwest Division action and 20-16 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Rockets averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 20.6 from the free throw line and 46.9 from deep.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (upper respiratory infection), Drew Eubanks: out (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), DeMar DeRozan: out (personal), Derrick White: out (toe).

Rockets: Brodric Thomas: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 Ask a Service Cloud Expert
1|12 See DataRobot in Action
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA supplying temporary housing for victims of Oregon wildfires