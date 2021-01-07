On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hunt, Jr. lifts Morehead St. past Tennessee Tech 57-54

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 9:41 pm
< a min read
      

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — KJ Hunt, Jr. and De’Von Cooper scored 10 points each and both made a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds and Morehead State narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 57-54 on Thursday night.

Jaylee Sebree added a career-high nine points for the Eagles (6-6, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). James Baker, Jr. added 10 rebounds.

Sebree had a layup at the 1:39 mark to put Morehead up 50-49 and a 3-pointer on the next possession. Kenny White Jr. made two free throws for the Golden Eagles at 26 seconds and on the quick foul Hunt made a pair at the line.

White hit a 3-pointer at 15 seconds and Morehead missed a free throw but going for the last shot Tech lost the ball with two seconds left and Cooper closed out the scoring.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

White Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Golden Eagles (1-11, 1-4). Damaria Franklin added 15 points and nine rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 Ask a Service Cloud Expert
1|12 Defending HVAs: How Can CDM be the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps preps for the upcoming presidential inauguration