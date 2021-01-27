Idaho looks to end streak vs Weber State

Weber State (7-4, 2-2) vs. Idaho (0-11, 0-8)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Idaho State Bengals 80-76 on March 7, 2020. Weber State came up short in a 77-72 game at Southern Utah on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Damen Thacker, Scott Blakney, Gabe Quinnett, DeAndre Robinson and Ja’Vary Christmas have collectively accounted for 72 percent of Idaho’s scoring this season. For Weber State, Isiah Brown, Cody Carlson, Zahir Porter and Michal Kozak have combined to account for 61 percent of all Weber State scoring.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Vandals have scored 64.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 55 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brown has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Weber State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Weber State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 2-4 when opponents score more than 67.

COLD SPELL: Idaho has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 64.5 points while giving up 77.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense has scored 84.4 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats ninth among Division I teams. The Idaho defense has allowed 76.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 263rd overall).

___

___

