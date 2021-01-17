Trending:
Idaho St. 57, Sacramento St. 56, OT

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 6:46 pm
SACRAMENTO ST. (4-2)

Esposito 5-12 5-7 15, Jones 0-0 0-2 0, Davis 1-9 0-1 2, Highler 0-1 1-2 1, Fowler 8-18 1-2 19, FitzPatrick 3-10 0-0 9, Hector 3-4 0-1 7, McCullough 1-2 0-0 3, Monteiro 0-1 0-0 0, Cooke-Harper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 7-15 56.

IDAHO ST. (7-5)

Carr 1-3 0-0 3, Parker 9-13 0-1 18, Cool 6-13 4-4 18, Ford 2-9 4-5 8, Smellie 1-4 1-2 4, Sorensen 1-1 0-0 2, Porter 0-4 2-2 2, Visentin 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 11-14 57.

Halftime_Idaho St. 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 7-17 (FitzPatrick 3-7, Fowler 2-4, McCullough 1-1, Hector 1-2, Davis 0-1, Esposito 0-1, Monteiro 0-1), Idaho St. 4-22 (Cool 2-7, Carr 1-2, Smellie 1-3, Porter 0-1, Parker 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Ford 0-5). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 31 (Davis, Hector 8), Idaho St. 33 (Ford 13). Assists_Sacramento St. 8 (Davis 4), Idaho St. 9 (Ford 3). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 17, Idaho St. 14.

