Idaho St. 73, N. Arizona 69

IDAHO ST. (5-5)
Carr 4-8 2-2 12, Parker 1-5 0-2 3, Cool 5-10 10-11 20, Ford 5-9 5-6 17, Smellie 2-6 3-3 7, Porter 3-3 2-2 8, Sorensen 2-4 0-0 4, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Visentin 1-2 0-0 2, Buzangu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 22-26 73.
N. ARIZONA (3-7)
Larsen 0-0 0-0 0, Towt 3-4 2-2 8, Avdalovic 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Shelton 7-19 9-10 24, Haymon 3-9 0-0 9, Mains 6-14 0-0 15, Aguek 2-5 0-0 4, Mahaney 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 1-1 4-5 7. Totals 23-57 15-17 69.
Halftime_N. Arizona 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 5-21 (Carr 2-4, Ford 2-5, Parker 1-2, Sorensen 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Cool 0-3, Smellie 0-4), N. Arizona 8-18 (Mains 3-5, Haymon 3-7, Lewis 1-1, Shelton 1-4, Green 0-1). Fouled Out_Towt. Rebounds_Idaho St. 32 (Carr, Cool, Ford 6), N. Arizona 28 (Aguek 7). Assists_Idaho St. 13 (Smellie 4), N. Arizona 12 (Shelton 6). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 19, N. Arizona 25.
