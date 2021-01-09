Idaho St. 76, N. Arizona 70

IDAHO ST. (6-5)
Carr 1-6 1-2 3, Parker 2-6 0-0 4, Cool 6-12 1-2 17, Ford 3-6 1-2 8, Smellie 8-10 4-4 24, Porter 3-5 3-4 9, Visentin 4-5 0-0 8, Sorensen 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Buzangu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 10-14 76.
N. ARIZONA (3-8)
Aguek 1-2 0-0 2, Haymon 1-5 0-0 3, Mains 4-6 0-0 11, Towt 2-3 2-2 6, Shelton 11-22 5-7 28, Brown 5-8 5-7 15, Mahaney 1-2 0-1 3, Green 0-0 2-2 2, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Larsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 14-19 70.
Halftime_Idaho St. 46-25. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 10-22 (Smellie 4-5, Cool 4-8, Taylor 1-1, Ford 1-2, Parker 0-1, Sorensen 0-1, Carr 0-4), N. Arizona 6-17 (Mains 3-5, Mahaney 1-1, Haymon 1-5, Shelton 1-5, Aguek 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho St. 19 (Parker, Ford 5), N. Arizona 29 (Towt, Shelton 7). Assists_Idaho St. 17 (Ford 8), N. Arizona 10 (Shelton 7). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 19, N. Arizona 17.
