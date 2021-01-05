On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 8:05 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
At Edmonton, Alberta
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Group A
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Canada 4 4 0 0 0 33 4 12
Finland 4 3 0 0 1 16 8 9
Germany 4 2 1 0 2 14 28 5
Slovakia 4 1 0 1 2 5 13 4
Switzerland 4 0 0 0 4 5 20 0
Group B
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
United States 4 3 0 0 1 25 5 9
Russia 4 2 1 0 1 16 9 8
Sweden 4 2 0 1 1 14 9 7
Czech Republic 4 2 0 0 2 10 14 6
Austria 4 0 0 0 4 1 29 0

Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.

Monday’s games

Sweden 4 Austria 0

Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT

Sunday’s results

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Canada 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 4 Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 2 Russia 0

Tuesday’s games

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Russia 7, Austria

Wednesday’s games

Finland 6, Slovakia 0

Germany 5, Switzerland 4

        Read more Sports News news.

Russia 4, Sweden 3, OT

Thursday’s games

Czech Republic 7, Austria 0

Canada 4, Finland 1

United States 4, Sweden 0

___

QUARTERFINALS
All Games at Edmonton
Saturday’s games

Russia 2, Germany 1

Finland 3, Sweden 2

Canada 3, Czech Republic 0

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

United States 5, Slovakia 2

Monday
SEMIFINALS

Canada 5, Russia 0.

United States 4, Finland 3

Tuesday, Jan. 5
Third Place

Finland 4, Russia 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

Canada vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill