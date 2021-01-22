Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 66

ILL.-CHICAGO (8-4)
Diggins 6-14 0-1 12, Howard 5-10 2-2 15, Ahale 2-6 0-0 6, Commander 3-11 0-0 9, Kirk 6-14 1-3 15, Bridges 5-8 0-0 10, Wiley 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 3-6 67.
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (7-8)
Akuchie 5-7 3-3 13, Bohannon 9-21 2-7 20, Covington 2-5 2-4 6, Hunter 3-10 2-2 9, Rathan-Mayes 3-8 2-2 9, Ogoro 3-7 0-1 6, Hamperian 1-2 0-0 3, Vargo 0-4 0-0 0, Traore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 11-19 66.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 10-29 (Howard 3-4, Commander 3-6, Ahale 2-6, Kirk 2-8, Wiley 0-1, Diggins 0-4), Youngstown St. 3-14 (Hamperian 1-2, Rathan-Mayes 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Covington 0-1, Ogoro 0-1, Vargo 0-1, Akuchie 0-2). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 40 (Diggins, Kirk 10), Youngstown St. 40 (Akuchie 11). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 15 (Kirk 5), Youngstown St. 8 (Rathan-Mayes 3). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 19, Youngstown St. 13.
