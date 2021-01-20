On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Illinois St. 71, Bradley 56

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

BRADLEY (9-5)

Childs 7-16 0-0 14, Mast 4-9 0-0 8, East 3-7 0-0 7, Nolan 3-9 0-2 9, Tahvanainen 1-7 1-2 3, Hannah 4-5 1-4 9, Kingsby 1-2 0-0 3, Kent 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Linke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 2-8 56.

ILLINOIS ST. (5-8)

Mahorcic 3-8 2-3 8, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Horne 9-16 0-0 23, Reeves 3-9 5-5 11, Strong 5-15 2-2 14, Fleming 3-5 1-2 7, Boyd 3-6 0-0 8, Kotov 0-1 0-2 0, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 10-14 71.

Halftime_Bradley 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 6-23 (Nolan 3-8, Kingsby 1-2, East 1-3, Kent 1-4, Mast 0-1, Tahvanainen 0-5), Illinois St. 9-24 (Horne 5-9, Boyd 2-4, Strong 2-8, Fleming 0-1, Reeves 0-2). Rebounds_Bradley 35 (Childs 11), Illinois St. 36 (Mahorcic 9). Assists_Bradley 16 (Nolan 4), Illinois St. 11 (Fleming 4). Total Fouls_Bradley 12, Illinois St. 9.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s