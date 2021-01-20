Illinois St. 71, Bradley 56

BRADLEY (9-5)
Childs 7-16 0-0 14, Mast 4-9 0-0 8, East 3-7 0-0 7, Nolan 3-9 0-2 9, Tahvanainen 1-7 1-2 3, Hannah 4-5 1-4 9, Kingsby 1-2 0-0 3, Kent 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Linke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 2-8 56.
ILLINOIS ST. (5-8)
Mahorcic 3-8 2-3 8, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Horne 9-16 0-0 23, Reeves 3-9 5-5 11, Strong 5-15 2-2 14, Fleming 3-5 1-2 7, Boyd 3-6 0-0 8, Kotov 0-1 0-2 0, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 10-14 71.
Halftime_Bradley 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 6-23 (Nolan 3-8, Kingsby 1-2, East 1-3, Kent 1-4, Mast 0-1, Tahvanainen 0-5), Illinois St. 9-24 (Horne 5-9, Boyd 2-4, Strong 2-8, Fleming 0-1, Reeves 0-2). Rebounds_Bradley 35 (Childs 11), Illinois St. 36 (Mahorcic 9). Assists_Bradley 16 (Nolan 4), Illinois St. 11 (Fleming 4). Total Fouls_Bradley 12, Illinois St. 9.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments