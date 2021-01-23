Trending:
Incarnate Word 72, Texas A&M-CC 53

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 5:53 pm
TEXAS A&M-CC (3-9)

Francois 1-3 2-2 4, Keys 2-6 4-4 8, Bertain 1-5 1-2 4, M.Smith 4-14 1-2 9, P.Smith 3-6 0-1 9, White 6-13 5-9 17, Coates 0-0 0-2 0, Davis 1-2 0-1 2, E.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 13-23 53.

INCARNATE WORD (6-6)

Bracamonte 5-9 0-0 15, Ezedinma 3-5 2-2 9, Balentine 1-3 2-2 4, Swaby 2-5 2-2 7, Willis 4-12 7-9 15, Lutz 3-8 0-0 8, Morgan 2-4 1-3 6, Holcombe 2-4 0-0 4, Zevgaras 0-1 1-2 1, Yoder 1-1 0-0 3, Reber 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-20 72.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 4-15 (P.Smith 3-5, Bertain 1-4, Davis 0-1, White 0-1, M.Smith 0-4), Incarnate Word 11-31 (Bracamonte 5-8, Lutz 2-7, Yoder 1-1, Ezedinma 1-2, Swaby 1-2, Morgan 1-3, Balentine 0-1, Holcombe 0-2, Willis 0-5). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 28 (Francois, Keys 6), Incarnate Word 34 (Bracamonte, Balentine 7). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 9 (Keys, M.Smith, P.Smith 2), Incarnate Word 18 (Balentine 6). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 17, Incarnate Word 19. A_176 (2,000).

