On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Incarnate Word defeats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-53

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:00 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Logan Bracamonte had 15 points and seven rebounds, Keaston Willis also scored 15 points and Incarnate Word defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-53 on Saturday.

Des Balentine added seven rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals (6-6, 3-2 Southland Conference).

Jalen White had 17 points for the Islanders (3-9, 0-3).

___

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support