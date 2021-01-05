On Air: Meet the Press
Incarnate Word looks to end streak vs NW State

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Incarnate Word (3-4, 0-0) vs. Northwestern State (1-11, 0-1)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State looks to extend Incarnate Word’s conference losing streak to six games. Incarnate Word’s last Southland win came against the McNeese State Cowboys 65-59 on Feb. 19, 2020. Northwestern State is looking to break its current six-game losing streak.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word’s Keaston Willis, Marcus Larsson and Josh Morgan have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.WONDERFUL WILLIS: Willis has connected on 29.7 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Incarnate Word has lost its last three road games, scoring 66 points, while allowing 81.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Demons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cardinals. Northwestern State has 41 assists on 84 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three contests while Incarnate Word has assists on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Northwestern State has averaged only 69.4 points per game over its last five games. The Demons are giving up 89 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

