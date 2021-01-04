Indiana 63, Maryland 55

MARYLAND (6-5)
D.Scott 3-6 1-2 7, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Ayala 4-12 0-0 9, Hart 3-8 2-3 10, Wiggins 8-15 2-3 22, Hamilton 1-8 2-4 4, Mona 0-0 0-1 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Marial 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 8-15 55.
INDIANA (7-4)
Jackson-Davis 9-18 4-6 22, Thompson 4-7 5-5 13, Durham 3-11 6-7 13, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Galloway 1-6 0-0 2, Phinisee 2-7 0-0 5, Hunter 2-6 0-0 6, Leal 0-1 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-1 0-0 0, Lander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 15-18 63.
Halftime_Maryland 27-21. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 7-25 (Wiggins 4-7, Hart 2-5, Ayala 1-7, Graham 0-1, D.Scott 0-1, Hamilton 0-4), Indiana 4-22 (Hunter 2-5, Phinisee 1-4, Durham 1-6, Geronimo 0-1, Leal 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Galloway 0-4). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Maryland 32 (D.Scott 12), Indiana 37 (Jackson-Davis 15). Assists_Maryland 8 (D.Scott 3), Indiana 10 (Durham, Phinisee 3). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Indiana 13.
