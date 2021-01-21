Indiana 81, No. 4 Iowa 69

INDIANA (9-6)
Jackson-Davis 9-14 5-10 23, Thompson 0-3 1-2 1, Durham 2-6 9-10 14, Franklin 3-10 3-4 11, Phinisee 6-12 2-4 18, Hunter 1-3 0-2 2, Leal 2-2 0-0 5, Geronimo 3-3 1-3 7, Lander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 21-35 81.
IOWA (12-3)
Garza 10-22 7-9 28, Bohannon 0-9 0-0 0, Fredrick 0-2 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 2-5 0-0 5, Wieskamp 6-10 1-3 16, Ke.Murray 2-4 4-4 8, Nunge 2-4 1-1 5, P.McCaffery 0-4 0-0 0, Toussaint 2-2 3-4 7, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 16-21 69.
Halftime_Iowa 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-17 (Phinisee 4-7, Franklin 2-4, Leal 1-1, Durham 1-4, Hunter 0-1), Iowa 5-23 (Wieskamp 3-5, C.McCaffery 1-2, Garza 1-4, Fredrick 0-1, Nunge 0-1, Ke.Murray 0-2, Bohannon 0-8). Fouled Out_C.McCaffery. Rebounds_Indiana 28 (Jackson-Davis 7), Iowa 45 (Garza, Wieskamp 12). Assists_Indiana 15 (Thompson 4), Iowa 14 (C.McCaffery 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Iowa 25. A_566 (15,500).
