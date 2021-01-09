On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Indiana and Phoenix meet in cross-conference game

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Phoenix Suns (6-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Pacers -3; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers host Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in a non-conference matchup.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Indiana went 45-28 overall with a 25-11 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 107.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall with a 17-17 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.4 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: out (left ankle), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle).

Suns: Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission