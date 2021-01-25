On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Indiana St. 69, S. Illinois 66

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 9:12 pm
< a min read
      

S. ILLINOIS (7-4)

D’Avanzo 1-3 0-0 2, Filewich 6-7 0-1 12, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 9-17 4-5 25, Verplancken 4-8 0-0 11, Harvey 4-10 0-0 9, Banks 1-4 0-0 2, Long 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 4-6 66.

INDIANA ST. (7-7)

Williams 6-8 0-0 13, Howard 2-5 1-2 5, Key 7-14 8-9 23, Neese 5-9 0-0 12, Laravia 5-6 5-6 16, Larry 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 14-17 69.

Halftime_Indiana St. 34-33. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 8-22 (Verplancken 3-6, Jones 3-8, Harvey 1-3, Brown 1-5), Indiana St. 5-16 (Neese 2-5, Williams 1-1, Laravia 1-2, Key 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Howard 0-1, Larry 0-1, Miller 0-2). Rebounds_S. Illinois 22 (Jones 5), Indiana St. 33 (Key, Neese 7). Assists_S. Illinois 13 (Brown 4), Indiana St. 13 (Howard 4). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 19, Indiana St. 14. A_70 (10,200).

