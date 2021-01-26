Trending:
Indiana St. 71, S. Illinois 59

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 7:06 pm
S. ILLINOIS (7-5)

D’Avanzo 4-7 0-2 9, Filewich 4-5 2-4 10, Brown 4-9 1-2 13, Jones 3-11 3-5 10, Verplancken 2-9 2-2 6, Harvey 2-8 2-2 8, Banks 0-3 0-0 0, Dembele 1-1 0-0 2, Long 0-0 1-2 1, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-19 59.

INDIANA ST. (8-7)

Williams 5-8 0-0 10, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Key 2-7 2-4 7, Neese 3-9 3-4 11, Laravia 6-8 7-9 20, Larry 3-5 2-2 10, Miller 3-5 3-7 11, Barnes 1-3 0-0 2, Bacote 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 17-26 71.

Halftime_Indiana St. 31-29. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 8-29 (Brown 4-9, Harvey 2-5, D’Avanzo 1-3, Jones 1-6, Banks 0-2, Verplancken 0-4), Indiana St. 8-18 (Larry 2-3, Miller 2-4, Neese 2-4, Laravia 1-1, Key 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Banks. Rebounds_S. Illinois 31 (Filewich 9), Indiana St. 31 (Neese 7). Assists_S. Illinois 13 (Filewich 3), Indiana St. 12 (Key 4). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 21, Indiana St. 17. A_70 (10,200).

