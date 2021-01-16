On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 65

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:08 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANA ST. (4-7)

Williams 5-10 2-4 12, Howard 2-8 4-4 8, Key 6-11 0-0 13, Neese 4-8 6-6 17, Laravia 3-7 2-2 8, Barnes 1-4 2-2 5, R.Miller 1-5 6-6 8, Larry 1-2 0-0 2, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 22-24 73.

ILLINOIS ST. (4-7)

Mahorcic 5-10 5-8 15, Sissoko 3-5 2-2 8, Horne 6-12 1-1 16, Reeves 3-10 2-4 9, Strong 4-14 0-0 10, Boyd 1-2 0-0 3, Ndiaye 1-3 0-0 2, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0-2 2, Kotov 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 10-17 65.

Halftime_Indiana St. 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 5-17 (Neese 3-6, Barnes 1-1, Key 1-4, R.Miller 0-1, Howard 0-5), Illinois St. 7-26 (Horne 3-6, Strong 2-6, Boyd 1-2, Reeves 1-7, Fleming 0-1, Ndiaye 0-2, Sissoko 0-2). Fouled Out_Laravia. Rebounds_Indiana St. 42 (Williams 13), Illinois St. 25 (Mahorcic 9). Assists_Indiana St. 10 (Key, Laravia, Barnes, R.Miller 2), Illinois St. 17 (Horne 5). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 14, Illinois St. 13.

Sports News

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration