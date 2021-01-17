Trending:
Indiana St. 74, Illinois St. 68

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 6:12 pm
INDIANA ST. (6-7)

Williams 5-8 1-3 11, Howard 3-6 2-2 11, Key 6-13 6-6 18, Neese 4-10 0-0 8, Laravia 4-5 1-2 9, R.Miller 4-9 3-3 13, Barnes 1-5 0-1 2, Larry 1-1 0-0 2, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 13-17 74.

ILLINOIS ST. (4-8)

Mahorcic 5-10 2-6 12, Sissoko 1-6 0-2 2, Horne 2-5 0-0 6, Reeves 5-10 2-3 14, Strong 2-6 1-2 5, Boyd 6-10 4-5 19, Fleming 4-7 2-2 10, Kotov 0-1 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 11-20 68.

Halftime_Indiana St. 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 5-19 (Howard 3-5, R.Miller 2-4, Barnes 0-3, Neese 0-3, Key 0-4), Illinois St. 7-17 (Boyd 3-5, Reeves 2-3, Horne 2-4, Ndiaye 0-1, Strong 0-1, Sissoko 0-3). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Indiana St. 30 (Williams, Barnes 6), Illinois St. 32 (Mahorcic 11). Assists_Indiana St. 12 (Laravia 5), Illinois St. 10 (Strong 4). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 16, Illinois St. 16.

