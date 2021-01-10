On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Indiana St. 76, Loyola of Chicago 71

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 8:44 pm
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (7-2)

Uguak 0-0 1-2 1, Krutwig 5-12 1-2 11, Norris 2-12 0-0 6, Williamson 2-7 4-4 10, Hall 1-4 1-2 4, Clemons 2-6 2-2 6, Welch 7-8 3-4 18, Kennedy 4-4 0-0 9, Kaifes 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 25-58 12-16 71.

INDIANA ST. (3-6)

Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Key 8-12 12-14 31, Larry 1-2 3-4 5, Neese 4-10 2-4 12, Laravia 1-6 4-4 6, Barnes 5-9 2-3 13, Miller 0-4 1-2 1, Howard 3-5 0-0 8, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 24-31 76.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 9-27 (Kaifes 2-5, Williamson 2-6, Norris 2-10, Kennedy 1-1, Welch 1-1, Hall 1-2, Clemons 0-2), Indiana St. 8-18 (Key 3-5, Howard 2-2, Neese 2-5, Barnes 1-3, Miller 0-1, Laravia 0-2). Fouled Out_Clemons, Welch, Williams. Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 30 (Krutwig, Williamson, Hall 6), Indiana St. 31 (Key 10). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 17 (Norris 9), Indiana St. 11 (Laravia 5). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 24, Indiana St. 17.

